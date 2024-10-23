Terrorist attack in Turkey: What we know so far?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The terrorist attack on the main facility of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, which took place on October 23, 2024, marked a serious blow for Turkey. The incident involved gunfire and explosions, resulting in casualties, including both deaths and injuries. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that it was a terrorist attack but did not provide details on the number of victims or information about the suspected attackers, News.Az reports.

The attack occurred at TAI's headquarters in the Kahramankazan district on the outskirts of Ankara. Witnesses reported that employees were instructed to take shelter for their safety. Security forces and medical teams quickly arrived at the scene. Turkish Aerospace Industries is a leading company in Turkey's aerospace sector, employing over 15,000 people. It is involved in numerous international projects, and its activities are of strategic importance for the country's security and economy.As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent years, the Turkish government has faced threats from various armed groups, including the Islamic State and the Kurdistan Workers' Party. Further updates from official sources are expected as the investigation progresses.This incident underscores the vulnerability of key infrastructure facilities in Turkey and raises questions about the level of security at such enterprises. Against the backdrop of growing tensions in the Middle East and an ambiguous political situation within the country, ensuring the safety of strategically important sites must remain a priority for the authorities. Clearly, the attack on TAI is not just an attempt at destabilization but also a blow to Turkey's image as a reliable partner in international projects.

News.Az