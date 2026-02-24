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Ukraine Military
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A Scottish man who served as a military instructor in Ukraine was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after admitting to spying for Russia.12 May 2026-23:05
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Ukrainian drone operators took part in the Mighty Arrow 26 military exercises held in Finland, bringing their battlefield experience to international training.06 May 2026-14:57
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will unilaterally observe a "regime of silence" beginning at midnight on May 5, 2026.04 May 2026-23:44
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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released an updated summary of Russian military losses as of May 1, 2026.01 May 2026-14:48
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A Russian court has sentenced Georgian politician Koba Khazazi in absentia to 13 years in a maximum-security penal colony for participating in hostilities on the side of Ukraine, according to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.11 Apr 2026-12:26
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Ukraine's Presidential Office reports that Russia has added a buffer zone in Vinnytsia Oblast to its military plans, marking the first time this region has been targeted from the direction of Transnistria.08 Apr 2026-12:54
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The Russian “Klin” kamikaze drone is designed to carry a 5kg explosive payload and can operate at speeds of up to 120km/h, with a range of up to 120km.23 Mar 2026-11:16
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On Wednesday, Spain committed €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine after a bilateral meeting in Madrid between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.18 Mar 2026-18:58
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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Tuesday to strengthen defence and industrial ties, the British government said.17 Mar 2026-11:19
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Four years after the full scale invasion launched by Putin against Ukraine, the United Kingdom has announced an increase in military and humanitarian support for Kyiv. The government says that Ukraine’s defence is directly linked to the security of Britain and Europe.24 Feb 2026-15:37
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