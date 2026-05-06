Ukrainian drone operators join Mighty Arrow 26 exercises in Finland

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Ukrainian drone operators took part in the Mighty Arrow 26 military exercises held in Finland, bringing their battlefield experience to international training.

The participation included operators of FPV drones, highlighting the growing role of unmanned systems in modern warfare and the value of combat experience gained during the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

The exercises involved international forces, with Ukrainian personnel working alongside partners to improve coordination and develop tactical skills, particularly in drone operations.

Their involvement shows how real combat experience is being integrated into multinational training as countries adapt to the increasing importance of drone technology in military operations.

News.Az