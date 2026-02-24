UK announces fresh support for Ukraine – four years of the invasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four years after the full scale invasion launched by Putin against Ukraine, the United Kingdom has announced an increase in military and humanitarian support for Kyiv. The government says that Ukraine’s defence is directly linked to the security of Britain and Europe.

As the war enters its fifth year, London has unveiled a new financial and operational package. Official statements note that initial expectations that Russian President Vladimir Putin would secure a swift victory have not materialised, and the conflict has turned into a prolonged confrontation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, has convened a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing.” The initiative aims to strengthen security guarantees for Ukraine.

The coalition’s role and military plans

In January, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the British government said it was considering the possibility of deploying British troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

A 70 strong headquarters is already operational under the Multinational Force for Ukraine framework. The government says £200 million has been allocated to support the readiness of British forces.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the message to the Ukrainian people is clear: Britain will stand with them and support will continue. According to him, the war remains a question of freedom and security for Europe, and Russia will not win this war.

Foreign Secretary’s statement in Kyiv

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper attended a memorial event in Kyiv and criticised Russia’s policies in temporarily occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

The British side says that in those areas residents are being forced to accept Russian passports, the Ukrainian language is being removed from education, and access to local media space is restricted. It also highlights reports of detentions of individuals expressing pro Ukraine views.

Yvette Cooper said Russia is attempting to weaken Ukrainian identity through the education system and information environment. She added that the war raises serious questions in terms of international law and human rights.

The minister also stated that Russia has the ability to end the war and that Britain will stand by Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

Defence Secretary’s event in London

Defence Secretary John Healey visited the Ukrainian Cathedral in London to honour the victims of the war. He met Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United Kingdom and lit candles in memory of those who lost their lives during the conflict.

John Healey said Britain is increasing military assistance to Ukraine together with its allies and will continue to apply pressure on Russia. He noted that the resilience of the Ukrainian people has been stronger than expected and that international support has helped sustain that resistance.

What the new support package includes

The newly announced package covers several key areas.

£20 million has been allocated for energy infrastructure. The aim is to repair the energy grid damaged by Russian attacks during the winter months and to create additional generation capacity. This brings total UK support for Ukraine’s energy sector since the start of the war to more than £490 million.

£5.7 million has been earmarked for humanitarian assistance. The funding will support frontline communities, people in need of evacuation, and those affected by air strikes and displacement. The United Nations and its partners aim to assist 4.1 million people.

Under a medical mentoring programme, British military surgeons, nurses and physiotherapists are working alongside Ukrainian counterparts. The programme focuses on sharing UK expertise in trauma surgery and treatment of war related injuries.

In addition, Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training in the United Kingdom to become helicopter flight instructors. This marks the first time Britain has offered rotor wing instructor training. Graduates are expected to train future Ukrainian military pilots and strengthen Ukraine’s defence and deterrence capabilities.

Additional military assistance

The announcement follows other significant military aid measures revealed earlier this month by the Ministry of Defence. These include £500 million worth of air defence support to help Ukraine counter ongoing drone attacks and 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles produced in Belfast.

The British government says that protecting Ukraine from air attacks remains a priority. In recent months, drone and missile strikes have had a significant impact on Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure.

Four years on – assessment and outlook

On the fourth anniversary of the invasion, British officials say the conflict has reshaped Europe’s security architecture. According to London, Ukraine’s defence is not only a regional issue but also a matter of upholding international law.

Keir Starmer said Britain will stand by Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved and will also play a role in providing security guarantees after peace is secured.

Russia, meanwhile, criticises Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, arguing that they prolong the conflict.

As the war enters its fifth year, prospects for a diplomatic solution remain uncertain. However, London’s message is clear: support for Ukraine will continue, and the British government views it as part of its national security strategy.

