News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
War-fighting Readiness
Tag:
War-fighting Readiness
UK moves towards ‘war-fighting readiness’, says PM Starmer
02 Jun 2025-13:45
Latest News
Oil falls as US boosts Venezuela oil involvement
Yemen's anti-Houthi forces oust separatist leader
US and Denmark to discuss Greenland next week, says Rubio
Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million
Moscow demands US protect Russian crew on seized tanker
Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies
How AIB is adapting to changing economic conditions and new banking risks
How Shark Tank India Season 5 is changing startup culture in India
Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation
Turkish President meets Malaysian PM Anwar in Ankara
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31