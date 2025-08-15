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Water System
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The Battambang Water Supply System in northwest Cambodia’s Battambang province was inaugurated on Thursday, marking a significant upgrade aimed at expanding access to clean water and meeting rising demand in the region.30 Apr 2026-15:56
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced the launch of a new state program for 2026–2035 aimed at improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and across the Absheron Peninsula.12 Jan 2026-16:15
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In recent years, China has strengthened its environmental policies, steering the wastewater treatment industry towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable direction.15 Aug 2025-20:56
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