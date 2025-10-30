Rookie Trey Yesavage dominates Dodgers, sends Blue Jays to World Series brink

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage is chasing a Hollywood ending after a stellar performance carried the Toronto Blue Jays to the brink of World Series glory on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old right-hander dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers’ star-studded lineup in a 6–1 triumph, recording 12 strikeouts with no walks across seven innings while allowing just one run at Dodger Stadium, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Yesavage’s remarkable rise has been meteoric. He began the season with Toronto’s Single-A minor league affiliate in Dunedin, playing in front of just 327 spectators. On Wednesday, he shrugged off the roar of a 52,175-strong sellout crowd to deliver a World Series masterpiece.

“It’s a crazy world. Hollywood couldn’t have made it this good,” Yesavage said. “Just being a part of this, I’m very blessed.”

The youngster had become the second youngest pitcher in history to start an opening World Series game last week but struggled with his command and exited early. He returned on Wednesday to torment a Dodgers lineup led by Shohei Ohtani and featuring former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

“I was just out there — I treat every hitter the same. At this level every hitter can do damage. Just another strikeout,” Yesavage said.

Having started only three games in the regular season before impressing in the early rounds of the postseason, Yesavage said he is still absorbing the whirlwind of his breakout year.

“I’m waiting for life to slow down in this off-season and just be able to collect my thoughts on this crazy year,” he said.

Yesavage credited the guidance of Toronto’s pitching veterans, including Cy Young winners Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber, and All-Star Kevin Gausman, for preparing him for this moment.

“They’ve been a huge part of it. It just prepared me for this moment, along with everything that has happened already this year. Being surrounded by vets is a great thing for my career,” he said. “Going forward with other rookies, I’ll remember how I was treated when I got here.”

