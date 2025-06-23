'A moment of peril' – UK foreign secretary on Iran's next move

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK foreign secretary says it would be a catastrophic mistake for Iran to escalate its response after the US bombing of its nuclear sites, News.az reports citing BBC.

“Let’s calm this thing down,” David Lammy tells BBC Breakfast.

He says he spoke to the Iranian foreign minister, urging him to be “very careful about not escalating” the situation.

Commenting on the firepower of the US, he says this is the time for Iran to “get serious, step back and comply” with the UN nuclear watchdog’s programme.

“Clearly this is a moment of peril.”

“I’m an optimist – of course this is a stressful time – but I still believe diplomacy must and can prevail.”

