Alan Cafruny: The US and Armenia strengthen relations amid regional changes

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Kerim Sultanov



American political scientist Alan Cafruny, the Henry Platt Bristol Professor of International Affairs at Hamilton College, noted in an exclusive interview with News.Az that the intensification of US-Armenian relations is not surprising, given Armenia's loss of Russia as a guarantor and Armenia's de facto withdrawal from the CSTO. Both countries obviously have an interest in closer relations, and Washington will certainly seek to enhance its role in the region.

Cafruny also highlighted that the specifics of the arms and equipment shipments might be related to upcoming missile and drone exchanges between Israel and Iran. Your article notes that there is no evidence that the US shipments are potentially deployed against Azerbaijan.Recent events involving the arrival of American military aircraft in Armenia have caught the attention of the international community. According to Flightradar, on August 2nd and 3rd , two U.S. Boeing C-17 military aircraft landed at Armenia’s Zvartnots Airport. This news has raised numerous questions about the purpose of these flights and the contents they carried.According to information provided by Caliber.Az , the planes delivered not only military cargo but also personnel, indicating the seriousness of U.S. intentions in the region. It is reported that the deliveries were made under a classified document signed in Brussels, which provides for military cooperation with Armenia. Under this agreement, new-generation weapons manufactured in the U.S. were transferred to the Armenian side. The supplies included sniper rifles, night vision devices, special communications equipment, body armor for the Armenian special forces, strike mini-drones, and small mines used by the U.S. military.

News.Az