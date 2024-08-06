U.S. army enters Armenia: Secret mission begins
By News.AzRecent events involving the arrival of American military aircraft in Armenia have caught the attention of the international community. According to Flightradar, on August 2nd and 3rd, two U.S. Boeing C-17 military aircraft landed at Armenia’s Zvartnots Airport. This news has raised numerous questions about the purpose of these flights and the contents they carried.
According to information provided by Caliber.Az , the planes delivered not only military cargo but also personnel, indicating the seriousness of U.S. intentions in the region. It is reported that the deliveries were made under a classified document signed in Brussels, which provides for military cooperation with Armenia. Under this agreement, new-generation weapons manufactured in the U.S. were transferred to the Armenian side. The supplies included sniper rifles, night vision devices, special communications equipment, body armor for the Armenian special forces, strike mini-drones, and small mines used by the U.S. military.
Previously, American military personnel conducted training for Armenian special forces on the use of these munitions, demonstrating the seriousness of the preparation. Following these exercises, the Armenian side reportedly carried out a military provocation against Azerbaijani forces in the Kalbajar direction. This may have been done to test the new equipment in combat conditions, raising concerns about the further development of the situation in the region.
Additionally, it is reported that equipment for tracking the trajectories of missiles and aircraft launched from Iranian territory was delivered to Armenia. This equipment is intended for deployment on the Armenian-Iranian border, creating additional barriers against possible attacks on Israel. It is clear that the U.S. is seeking to strengthen its position in the region without relying solely on local armed forces.
To carry out this mission, U.S. personnel numbering between 30 and 50 were deployed to Armenia. These military personnel were carefully selected to avoid attracting attention from Russia and Iran. The group included U.S. citizens of Armenian descent, as well as individuals of Slavic and Caucasian appearance, allowing them to perform their tasks more discreetly using the Armenian armed forces' uniform. The deployment of these servicemen at a military base in Zangezur indicates the U.S.'s long-term plans to strengthen its influence in the region.
Information about the arms shipments to Armenia could have serious geopolitical consequences. Armenian media may perceive this data as misinformation, but they should ask open questions to official sources such as the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, the press service of Zvartnots Airport, and their own government.
In the context of this situation, Iran’s position is of interest. According to reports, the Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, may not be fully informing his government about ongoing events. However, if he showed interest, he could personally verify the presence of American military personnel at his country’s border. This raises the question of how effectively Iranian diplomats are monitoring changes in the regional situation.
It is interesting to consider whether the U.S. understands that supplying Armenia with lethal weapons could lead to responsibility for the use of these weapons against Azerbaijani troops. Such actions contradict Washington’s statements about seeking peace and stability in the region. These actions could be perceived as a provocation and create new challenges for international security.
In the current situation, it is important to consider all aspects of what is happening and strive for transparency and dialogue. The international community must closely monitor developments to prevent potential conflicts and maintain stability in the region.