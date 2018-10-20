"Ali and Nino" film screened in Vilnius

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lithuania continues to organize a series of events on the occasion of the “Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic” declared in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani film “Ali and Nino” was screened at Forum Cinemas Vingis, the biggest cinema of Vilnius, Lithuania, the embassy told News.Az.

The film was translated into Lithuanian with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy and displayed in subtitles.

The event brought together representatives of Lithuanian state and government agencies, foreign ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Lithuania, employees of local public and political organizations, scientists, cultural figures, journalists, Azerbaijanis living and studying in Lithuania.

Azerbaijan’s Chargé d'Affaires in Lithuania Atesh Girkhiyev made a speech at the event.

He recalled that President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring 2018 as a Year of Azerbaijan Democratic

Republic in the country and noted a variety events are being organized abroad on this occasion.

The diplomat also informed the guests about Azerbaijan’s achievements.

The chargé d'affaires described the Constitutional Act about the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted on October 18, 1991 as a continuation of statehood traditions.

Later on, a banquet was organized for the guests.

News.Az

