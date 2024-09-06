Armenia secretly arming Ukraine
Recently, relations between Russia and Armenia have continued to deteriorate amid various political and military actions by Yerevan. The latest reports of Armenia transferring Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine have marked another anti-Russian move, which has stirred reactions in the Russian media.
For example, blogger Yuri Podolyaka reported on his Telegram channel that Armenia had supplied Soviet-made weapons to Ukraine.
According to Podolyaka, on August 28, the Armenian government signed a contract with the European Commission worth €210 million, under which Armenia is expected to provide Ukraine with tank ammunition, air defense system missiles, and 152 mm artillery shells. Additionally, Yerevan is allegedly planning to transfer air defense systems and artillery via Georgian ports.
These rumors are not new — speculation about potential arms shipments from Armenia to Ukraine has been circulating since November 2023. At that time, the Russian Telegram channel "Rybar," affiliated with security structures, reported that Armenia had transferred "Tochka-U" missile systems to Ukraine. According to the channel, agreements may have been reached during meetings between Armen Grigoryan and Ukrainian representatives, possibly involving the United States.
The media has also discussed potential shipments of up to 200 "Tochka-U" Soviet missiles, as well as "Osa-AK" air defense missile systems, currently in service with the Armenian army. Some Russian sources suggest that Yerevan might have been transferring old Soviet weapons to Ukraine in exchange for Western technology and arms.
It is important to note that weapons supplies from Russia to Armenia were actively carried out in the 1990s, which at the time caused several scandals. It is possible that part of this arsenal is now being transferred to Ukraine, although Yerevan has not officially confirmed this information.
