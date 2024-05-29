Armenian premier upbeat on peace process with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed optimism about the possibility of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

"Every day is a great opportunity to sign a peace treaty," Pashinyan said during a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.He was responding to comments that the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku in November presents a significant opportunity to finalize a peace treaty."The problem is that it is necessary to reach an agreement on the text of the peace treaty. I hope that an agreement will be reached, or rather this agreement was reached on October 6, 2022, in Prague, then in Sochi and Brussels. The key principles have been agreed upon, what remains is to reproduce them in the text of the peace treaty. I think we have an opportunity to finalize this task as soon as possible. When we see this task has been completed and summarized, and we should already proceed to the signing, the determination of the venue and time is another matter that will be further discussed," Pashinyan added.

News.Az