Azerbaijan at the 2024 Paralympics: New challenges and expectations
By Samir MuradovFrom August 28 to September 8, 2024, the capital of France, Paris, will host the Summer Paralympic Games for the first time in its history. While France has previously hosted the Winter Paralympic Games in Tignes and Albertville in 1992, hosting the Summer Games in Paris marks a significant milestone for the country. The 2024 Paralympic Games promise not only to showcase athletic achievements but also to change perceptions of the abilities of people with disabilities, promote inclusivity, and drive social change.
Key facts and figures
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will feature over 4,400 athletes from approximately 170 countries, including newcomers like Eritrea, Kiribati, and Kosovo. The Games will include 22 sports and 549 events, with a record 235 medal events for women, highlighting the importance of equality and the empowerment of female athletes.
Highlights of the games
The opening ceremony will be a special occasion: for the first time in the history of the Paralympic Games, it will not take place in a stadium but at the historic Place de la Concorde in central Paris. This decision underscores the organizers' commitment to creating a unique and memorable spectacle, drawing attention to the beauty and cultural heritage of the city.
The competitions will be held at iconic locations throughout Paris, such as the Stade de France, the Palace of Versailles, and beneath the Eiffel Tower. These venues will not only add a special atmosphere to each event but also make the Games accessible to a wide audience.
Sports program
The Games will feature a variety of sports, including para athletics, wheelchair basketball, swimming, para cycling, wheelchair rugby, goalball, and para equestrian. Each of these sports provides a unique opportunity for athletes to showcase their abilities, perseverance, and team spirit.
Security and accessibility
Paris is taking significant measures to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, planning to deploy 25,000 police officers. Moreover, the city is making every effort to become one of the most accessible Paralympic host cities in history. This includes improving infrastructure and public transportation to provide comfort and convenience for all guests.
Azerbaijan at the 2024 Paralympic games
Special attention is drawn to the participation of Azerbaijan, which will be represented by 19 athletes (13 men and 6 women) in 7 sports: judo, athletics, powerlifting, swimming, shooting, archery, and taekwondo. This marks the first time that the Azerbaijani team participates in such a wide range of disciplines at the Paralympic Games, reflecting significant progress in the country's Paralympic movement.
The flag bearers at the opening ceremony will be world and European champion in para taekwondo Imamedin Khalilov and four-time world champion, 2020 Paralympic winner in para athletics, Lamia Valiyeva. Their presence symbolizes success and resilience, inspiring not only the Azerbaijani team but also all spectators.
Impact of the games on society
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris will be more than just a celebration of sport; they will be a landmark event for society as a whole. They promote the idea of equality and inclusivity, helping to change perceptions of disability. The Games will serve as a platform to discuss and promote social change aimed at increasing awareness and acceptance of disability in society.
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris are more than just a sporting event. They are a step towards creating a more inclusive and understanding society, where every person has the right to participate fully in community life. These Games promise to be an unforgettable moment, bringing people from all over the world together and inspiring new achievements. Paris is ready to take on this challenge and make the 2024 Games one of the most memorable and significant in the history of the Paralympic movement.