Azerbaijani, Israeli officials discuss ongoing developments in S. Caucasus, Middle East

Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, held a meeting with Aliza Bin Noun, the political director at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

Had a friendly meeting with my friend, Ambassador #Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President for Special Assignments. The discussion encompassed the main bilateral and regional issues, with particular attention to the ongoing developments in the #Caucasus and the M.E pic.twitter.com/llZjzbrxqW — Aliza Bin Noun (@AlizaBinNoun) May 7, 2024

News.Az