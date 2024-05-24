Azerbaijani flag raised in four liberated villages in Gazakh - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards on Friday raised the tricolor national flag in four liberated villages in the country’s Gazakh district, News.Az reports.

Chief of the State Border Guard Department of the State Border Service Headquarters, Major General Vusal Sultanov reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev that the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gyzylhajily were taken under control of Azerbaijan's border guards.As a result of the delimitation work, a 12.7 km long border line was determined, ensuring the return of the territories of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gyzylhajily (6.5 km²) – to Azerbaijan.Today, Azerbaijan’s border guards took under control the four liberated villages in the country's Gazakh district.

News.Az