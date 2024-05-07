Azerbaijani servicemen participate in int'l search and rescue drill in Türkiye - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” International Search and Rescue Exercise is held in Konya, Türkiye.

At the initial stage, the exercise participants were given a briefing. The briefing provided detailed information about the purpose of the exercise, its scenario, venue, the tasks to be accomplished, and safety rules.Azerbaijan is represented by a group of servicemen of the Parachute descent and search-rescue service, aviation vehicles of the Air Force, as well as the special forces of the Navy, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” exercise will continue until May 17.

News.Az