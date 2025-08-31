+ ↺ − 16 px

When discussing Azerbaijan’s path of development in the 21st century, one cannot ignore a central theme that has shaped the country’s trajectory: the social and economic revival of its regions.

For decades, the heart of Azerbaijan’s economic life beat most strongly in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. The capital carried the weight of industrialization, modernization, and infrastructure, while the countryside lagged behind. Today, however, the picture has shifted dramatically. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, regional Azerbaijan is no longer a forgotten periphery but a thriving engine of the country’s sustainable development.

This transformation has not been accidental. Beginning in 2004, the state launched ambitious programs specifically designed to bridge the gap between the capital and the regions. These programs, renewed and expanded in several phases, laid down a consistent roadmap for inclusive growth. The results are visible across every sector. Thousands of jobs have been created; industry and agriculture have gained new momentum; and social infrastructure—from roads to schools—has been revitalized. What was once a structural imbalance has turned into a story of balance, growth, and modernization.

The physical changes are impossible to overlook. Rural roads once riddled with potholes are now modern highways. Electricity and gas now reach nearly 100 percent of households, erasing a gap that used to define rural life. Entirely new hospitals, schools, and cultural centers stand where outdated facilities once struggled to function. These changes are not just cosmetic. They directly affect the quality of life, the dignity of communities, and the long-term stability of the nation.

Azerbaijan’s industrial strategy has also been redefined with the creation of specialized industrial zones and agro-parks. Facilities such as the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Mingachevir Industrial Park, and Pirallahi Industrial Park have become growth poles, attracting investment and creating jobs. Agro-parks scattered across the country have provided farmers with access to modern technology, logistics, and financing. Thousands of families today draw their income from these hubs of production, reflecting a model that marries state planning with private initiative.

Agriculture, historically the backbone of rural life, has undergone its own renaissance. Reforms in irrigation, the provision of subsidized machinery and fertilizers through the “Agrolizing” system, and incentives for farmers to increase exports have pushed Azerbaijan toward self-sufficiency in key food categories. Traditional industries—fruit and vegetable cultivation, cotton, silkworm breeding, grain—have been revitalized. These are not just economic outputs; they are cultural traditions reborn, deeply tied to the identity and resilience of Azerbaijan’s regions.

The social dimension of development is equally profound. Dozens of new schools and hospitals are more than statistics—they are signs of equity, giving children in rural areas the same opportunities as those in the capital. President Aliyev’s regular visits to the regions underscore a hands-on approach, ensuring that local grievances are heard and addressed in real time. This direct connection between the state and citizens builds trust, a critical ingredient for long-term stability.

The introduction of ASAN Service centers into regional life has been nothing short of revolutionary. Bureaucracy once synonymous with frustration has been replaced with transparent, citizen-friendly services. Today, in even the most remote parts of the country, ordinary Azerbaijanis can access modern state services efficiently and with dignity.

Infrastructure projects have tied the nation together in ways that seemed unthinkable two decades ago. Hundreds of kilometers of highways, along with newly built bridges and tunnels, now connect not just Baku to the regions, but regions to each other. This has profound implications: farmers can bring produce to markets more easily, businesses can expand logistics, and communities can connect culturally and socially.

Energy security, another pillar of development, has also been strengthened. The construction of new power plants and upgrades by Azerenerji and Azerishiq have ensured that every village has electricity. At the same time, digital infrastructure—from mobile coverage to broadband internet—has accelerated the country’s digital transformation, ensuring that regional Azerbaijan is not left behind in the 21st century economy.

The most symbolic, and perhaps most historic, chapter is unfolding in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Following the 2020 Victory, the state has embarked on one of the most ambitious reconstruction efforts in modern times. Under the “Great Return” program, smart villages and smart cities are being built, blending tradition with cutting-edge technology. Agali village in Zangilan, parts of Fuzuli, and other liberated areas have already come back to life. These are not mere reconstruction projects—they are statements of resilience, proof of Azerbaijan’s determination to turn loss into renewal, and a signal to the world that the future belongs to those who build.

All of this requires massive investment, and the state has delivered. Billions of manats are allocated annually to fund infrastructure, support entrepreneurs with concessional loans, and stimulate investment. The scale of change is so vast that the face of regional Azerbaijan has been completely transformed within a single generation.

The achievements are clear. Regional development is no longer a government slogan—it is a lived reality. It is visible in the modern roads connecting villages, in the new schools where children dream of futures their parents could not imagine, in the fields where traditional crops now flourish alongside modern exports, and in the towns of Karabakh where life is returning after decades of displacement.

Under the far-sighted leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, regional development has become much more than economics. It is about national solidarity, social justice, and the building of a cohesive, resilient society. It is about ensuring that prosperity is not confined to the capital but shared across every corner of the country. And it is about proving that a small nation, when guided by vision and determination, can transform its destiny in a way that will be remembered for generations.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az