Baku hosts 7th meeting of High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea issues

According to the Ministry, the delegations of Republic of Azerbaijan (head of delegation - S. Sharifov), the Islamic Republic of Iran (head of delegation - A. Jahangiri), the Republic of Kazakhstan (head of delegation - Z. Amanjolova), the Russian Federation (head of delegation - M. Petrakov) and Turkmenistan (the head of delegation - M. Atajanov) participated in the talks.The meeting was chaired by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation S. Sharifov.During the meeting, the parties continued the discussion of the methodology of drawing straight exit lines in the Caspian Sea.An overview of cooperation in the Caspian Sea also took place at the meeting.The delegations expressed their gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the organization of the meeting at a high level.The next meeting of the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea will be held on June 24-27, 2024 in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

News.Az