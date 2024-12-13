Behind closed doors: What the "nuclear five" discussed in Dubai
A significant and intriguing development recently unfolded on the global stage.On December 10, the Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed that representatives of the world’s major nuclear powers — the "nuclear five" comprising China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Russia — convened in Dubai on December 4. This closed-door meeting in the United Arab Emirates has drawn considerable attention, given the delicate nature of the issues likely discussed.
The timing of this gathering is particularly notable, occurring against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears over the potential use of weapons of mass destruction. Although details of the discussions remain under wraps, the meeting itself signals an attempt by the world's most powerful nations to address critical concerns about nuclear security and global stability. What prompted this urgent dialogue? And what are its implications for international peace and security?
To explore these questions, News.az engaged a prominent Russian political analyst Daria Grevtsova to unpack the potential outcomes and broader risks linked to this high-stakes diplomatic effort.
"The meeting of representatives of nuclear powers in Dubai was held behind closed doors. The parties discussed nuclear doctrines, presented their perspectives on current events, and attempted to persuade one another of the validity of their positions," explains Grevtsova. "Of course, such a dialogue is better than no dialogue at all. Conversations like these allow participants to at least understand and acknowledge each other’s viewpoints."
However, Grevtsova expressed skepticism about the meeting's ability to achieve tangible progress toward peace and security.
"Regrettably, the participants did not reach any concrete steps toward peace," she observed. She further criticized the United States for its actions following the meeting.
"As we analyze the events since December 4, it becomes evident that the U.S. has resumed attacks on Russian territory using ATACMS missiles. For instance, there was a strike on Taganrog deep within Russia's borders. Notably, these strikes had ceased since November 27 but have now resumed, signaling that this nuclear dialogue has not yielded any de-escalation," she asserted.
According to Grevtsova, the U.S. may be deliberately provoking Russia into retaliatory strikes on American military bases.
"This could potentially serve President Biden’s political interests, perhaps enabling him to impose martial law and block Trump’s return to power. Such provocations align with American geopolitical ambitions. Yet, while the U.S. claims to advocate for peace and security, its actions tell a different story. The escalation, with the backing of its allies like Great Britain and France, is intensifying rather than alleviating tensions," she noted.
This escalation, Grevtsova warned, is exacerbating global instability.
"The likelihood of a nuclear war is increasing due to such reckless actions. The U.S. refuses to relinquish its geopolitical ambitions, thereby placing the world on the brink of catastrophe. Their strategy is creating a significant threat to global peace and security," she emphasized.
Despite the grim outlook, Grevtsova pointed to a potential path forward.
"If the ‘nuclear five’ could reach an agreement on non-provocation and the non-use of nuclear weapons, the situation could stabilize. We wouldn’t see such deep strikes within Russia, as these missiles are not under Ukrainian control but rather operated by the U.S. Without a concerted effort to de-escalate, the threat of a nuclear conflict remains dangerously high," she concluded.