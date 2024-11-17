Biden authorizes Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to strike Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

With two months remaining in office, the president has granted Ukraine permission to use the ATACMS missile system for the first time to support its defense in Russia's Kursk region.

President Biden has authorized the first use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine for strikes inside Russia, U.S. officials said, News.Az reports citing the NYT The weapons are likely to be initially employed against Russian and North Korean troops in defense of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of western Russia, the officials said.Mr. Biden’s decision is a major change in U.S. policy. The choice has divided his advisers, and his shift comes two months before President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office, having vowed to limit further support for Ukraine.Allowing the Ukrainians to use the long-range missiles, known as the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, came in response to Russia’s surprise decision to bring North Korean troops into the fight, officials said.

