News.az presents an interview with Jan Lisnevsky, Director of Intellect Group (Chișinău) and a renowned Moldovan expert.

- Energy security is not just about the availability of gas; it is a key indicator of a state's readiness to face modern challenges. The suspension of gas supplies threatens not only specific infrastructure facilities but also the overall resilience of the system. The most dangerous aspect is the potential domino effect: interruptions in heating could lead to economic paralysis and heightened social tension. This crisis has become a true test of Moldova’s governance system.A Russian worker stands by a gas pipe segment at a construction site near St Petersburg. Photograph: Dmitry Lovetsky/APCurrently, Moldova’s energy security remains chronically vulnerable. The lack of a long-term strategy, which should have been developed back in 2021, poses significant risks. Major threats include disruptions in hospital and utility operations, a deteriorating economic situation, and population outflows. Moreover, the psychological impact of the crisis exacerbates public apathy and distrust in authorities.- Moldova is exploring several options: 1) Romania: A key energy partner capable of integrating Moldova into the European energy network. However, the absence of modern infrastructure and strategic planning limits the effectiveness of this cooperation; 2) Renewable energy: Transitioning to solar, wind, and biomass energy requires investments, research, and political will. Currently, the development of this sector is hampered by low levels of support for innovation; 3) European gas market: Purchases through EU mechanisms could temporarily stabilize the situation, but the lack of a long-term plan hinders sustainable development.To successfully implement these solutions, Moldova needs clear political will, investments in infrastructure, and the adoption of modern technologies.- This situation highlights how energy resources have become a tool of diplomacy. Moldova's relations with Russia have worsened against the backdrop of anti-Russian policies, while its cooperation with Ukraine has intensified more out of necessity than as part of a cohesive strategy. Energy requires systemic solutions, not symbolic gestures, to ensure stability and development.Photo: moldova.news-pravda.com- The government has focused on short-term measures: emergency gas purchases through the EU and subsidies for the population. However, these actions do not address key issues such as the lack of transparency, a long-term strategy, and energy investments.To mitigate the consequences, Moldova must: 1) develop technologies and adopt renewable energy sources; 2) ensure transparency in decision-making to build public trust; 3) strengthen regional diplomatic relations to create a resilient energy system.Such measures will not only help Moldova overcome the current crisis but also transform its energy sector into a strategic resource for sustainable development.

