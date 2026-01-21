Champions League: Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK destroys Germany's Eintracht

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK secured a dramatic 3–2 victory over Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening, News.Az reports.

The match was played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kickoff at 21:45 local time, as Qarabag hosted their opponents in the seventh round of the league stage.

Fans witnessed an eventful and high tempo encounter, with five goals scored over the course of the game. Qarabag took an early lead through Camilo Duran in the fourth minute, before Frankfurt responded with an equaliser from Can Uzun seven minutes later.

The second half delivered further drama. Frankfurt briefly drew level again after Fares Chaibi converted a penalty in the 78th minute, but Duran struck once more shortly afterwards to seal the win for the home side with his second goal of the night.

The match was officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer.

UEFA Champions League

League stage, round VII

January 21

21:45 Qarabag – Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2

Goals:

Camilo Duran (4, 80), Bahlul Mustafazadeh (90+4) Can Uzun (11), Fares Chaibi (78 pen)

