China increases activities in the Artic
By News.Az.The Northern Sea Route (NSR) is becoming an increasingly significant component of global trade and transportation. As the shortest route between Europe and Asia, the NSR offers substantial advantages for international logistics, reducing both the time and costs of transportation. In recent years, due to changing climate conditions and technological advancements, this Arctic route has attracted the attention of both governmental and private companies seeking to capitalize on its potential. This is particularly relevant for China, which views the NSR as a strategically important route for its "Polar Silk Road" initiative, aimed at strengthening trade links between continents, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.ru.
In 2024, several Chinese companies submitted applications to navigate the Northern Sea Route. This announcement was made by Sergey Zybko, Director General of the Main Directorate of the Northern Sea Route (part of Rosatom), at the "Arctic Regions" forum in Arkhangelsk. This development highlights the growing interest in the NSR from international players looking to leverage its benefits. For comparison, in 2023, only one Chinese company applied to traverse this route.
Sergey Zybko noted that modern shipping requires predictability and precise timing for navigating the route, especially in Arctic latitudes. The predictability of passage each month is a key aspect that affects the efficiency of the logistics chain and the satisfaction of all participants in the process—from operators and shippers to final recipients. However, the NSR route often changes due to ice conditions and other natural factors, creating significant challenges for shipping. Zybko emphasized that competent authorities and companies must actively work to address these issues to ensure more stable and predictable shipping.
Additionally, it is projected that in 2024, the volume of cargo transportation via the NSR could reach a record 40 million tons. This indicates a significant increase in interest and investment in the NSR. Such substantial growth in transport volumes underscores the importance of further developing infrastructure and technologies that ensure safety and efficiency in this region.
In 2018, Rosatom was granted powers to develop the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route , which was an important step in implementing the strategic program for Arctic development. In 2022, the Federal State Budgetary Institution Main Directorate of the Northern Sea Route (NSR Directorate) was established, receiving authority to manage shipping on this strategically important route.
The "Arctic Regions" forum, held in Arkhangelsk on August 8-9 and organized by the government of the Arkhangelsk region, served as an important platform for discussing current issues and strategies for the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route. Key topics discussed at the forum included the sustainable development of the Arctic zone, ecology, shipping safety, and international cooperation in the region.
The Northern Sea Route remains a crucial component of the global transportation system and a key area for international cooperation, requiring a comprehensive approach and coordination of efforts at all levels of management and business.