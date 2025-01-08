Could Canada become the 51st state of the United States?

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his proposal for Canada to unite with the United States, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement of his resignation. Trump addressed the matter on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that such a merger would eliminate tariffs, lower taxes, and bolster Canada’s security against potential threats from Russian and Chinese naval forces.

Photo: hamilton.edu

“If Canada joined the United States, there would be no tariffs, taxes would significantly decrease, and they would be fully protected from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships constantly surrounding them,” Trump wrote. “Together, what a great nation that would be.”Trump added that “many people in Canada” support the idea of becoming the 51st U.S. state, arguing that the United States can no longer tolerate “massive trade deficits and subsidies Canada requires to stay afloat.” He attributed Trudeau’s decision to resign, at least in part, to these economic pressures.To understand the broader implications of Trudeau’s resignation and Trump’s comments, News.Az spoke with, a distinguished scholar of international relations and international political economy, professor from Hamilton College. Cafruny noted that Trudeau’s departure has fueled speculation in certain political circles, including renewed calls by Trump for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.“These claims, along with a barrage of insults and Trudeau’s humiliating pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago in December, have undoubtedly deepened his unpopularity, which has been aggravated by a prolonged cost-of-living crisis,” Cafruny said.Looking ahead, Cafruny suggested that Canada may see a shift to the political right, pointing to Pierre Poilievre’s potential ascent in forthcoming elections.“Canada appears destined to follow the trend toward extreme right-wing demagogues, which we have seen in several European countries—most recently Austria,” he observed. “However, while the projected new government in Ottawa might share some ideological affinities with the Trump/MAGA movement in the United States, it is unlikely to extend to a desire for a full ‘Anschluss’ or lead Canadians to relinquish their social democratic political culture.”Cafruny also addressed Trump’s broader ambitions, highlighting the former president’s repeated calls for the annexation of Panama and Greenland:“Trump’s calls reflect not just bluster, but also economic and geopolitical concerns. They seem to be part of bargaining strategies related to the U.S.–China rivalry. These concerns do not apply to Canada, which is largely destined to remain within the American sphere of influence.”While Trudeau’s resignation marks a significant turning point in Canadian politics, it is unclear how the country will navigate its leadership transition in the face of Trump’s latest statements. As discussions about Canada’s future—both domestically and internationally—continue, observers will be watching closely to see how a new government in Ottawa responds to pressures at home and abroad.

News.Az