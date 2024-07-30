Erdoğan and Assad: A meeting that could change the region's future

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

August 2024 may be marked by a historic event: the first meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011. This event could be a significant step toward normalizing relations between the two neighboring countries, which have been in a state of tense confrontation in recent years.This potential meeting is being actively discussed in international and Turkish media. The newspaper "Türkiye" reports that the meeting was initially planned to take place in Iraq, but now Ankara is considering holding the event at the Turkish-Syrian border, at the Kasab/Yayladağı border crossing.Several locations are being considered for the meeting between the two leaders. It was previously reported that it could take place with the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. However, according to some reports, this information was refuted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The possibility of holding the meeting in Baghdad or directly at the border between Turkey and Syria is also being discussed, which would highlight the symbolic significance of normalizing relations.Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, relations between Turkey and Syria have significantly deteriorated. Ankara condemned the actions of the Syrian government in suppressing protests and began to support some anti-government forces. As a result, diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in 2012.The intensification of the negotiation process indicates a desire on both sides to find a path to reconciliation. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has expressed readiness for dialogue, noting that the talks should address key issues such as the presence of Turkish troops on Syrian territory and Turkey's support for anti-government groups.A crucial role in this process is played by Russia, which traditionally acts as a mediator in regional conflicts. In July 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of meetings with Bashar al-Assad and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, confirming Moscow's efforts to help normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus.Turkey's domestic politics should not be overlooked. Initially opposed to the Syrian government, President Erdoğan is now interested in restoring relations. This could be related to internal political calculations and the need to find a way out of a difficult international situation.The normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria could be an important step in ensuring stability in the region. It will open new opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including the economy, security, and humanitarian issues. However, the normalization process will require significant concessions and compromises from both sides to ensure the interests of all parties are taken into account.stated that the interests of Turkey and Syria coincide in many aspects. He noted that maintaining Syria's territorial integrity is a necessary condition since the integrity of Syrian lands also means the integrity of Turkish territories."All elements violating Syria's territorial integrity must be eliminated. This concerns the terrorist groups PKK-PYD in the east of the Euphrates and extremist groups in Idlib. Behind these two groups are the US, using them to implement their plans in the region. Damascus and Ankara must cooperate to end these terrorist elements. This corresponds to the interests of all countries in the region," Mehmet Perinçek stated.According to him, the US plan to create Greater Kurdistan threatens not only the territorial integrity of Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran but also all Eurasian countries, including Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and the Turkic republics."The US wants to create an access point to Eurasia through the so-called Kurdistan. In this context, the Astana summit countries should also participate in this cooperation. Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria, working together, will ensure Syria's territorial integrity, which will be an important step in ensuring their national security and bringing peace and prosperity to the region. Russia's mediating role here is significant and real. The Astana summit countries and Damascus are already working together in this direction. Such cooperation will bury the US Greater Middle East project and put an end to separatist terrorism in the region. It will also affect Israel's attacks on Palestine, reducing or stopping them. The Greater Kurdistan plan is supported by the US and Israel, and its cessation will reduce Israel's attacks on Palestine," the expert emphasized.Mehmet Perinçek also believes that cooperation with Syria is beneficial for Iran, as the Greater Kurdistan project also targets Iran."Just as PKK-PYD operates in Syria, its branch PJAK operates in Iran. These groups act in the interests of the US. The so-called Kurdistan will not be a state of the Kurds but will become a tool of the US to gain superiority over the countries of the region, and one of the first targets will be Iran. The cessation of this plan by the joint efforts of Turkey and Syria will be beneficial for Iran. Such cooperation will also solve refugee problems, as the elimination of terrorist centers and the return of Idlib under the control of the Syrian government, as well as the inclusion of the autonomous area in the east of the Euphrates back into Syria, will allow the return of refugees to these areas or their safe residence in neighboring regions. Thus, cooperation between Damascus and Ankara and joint counter-terrorism efforts will be the first step towards solving refugee problems. Turkey will also take responsibility for the restoration of war-torn Syrian territories," the political scientist noted.If the meeting between Erdoğan and Assad takes place, it could be a turning point in relations between the two countries and a significant step towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

News.Az