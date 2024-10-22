Escalation around Taiwan: China boosts military readiness
By Samir MuradovThe intensifying situation in the Taiwan Strait has once again come into the spotlight following Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for enhanced military preparedness. Xi urged the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to boost combat capabilities and heighten readiness for potential military actions. His remarks came after large-scale military exercises near Taiwan, underscoring the Chinese government's growing resolve regarding its territorial claims on the island, as reported by AFP.
During a recent visit to a PLA Rocket Force base, Xi called on the troops to "comprehensively strengthen training and preparations for war," as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. He emphasized the need to develop robust combat capabilities and enhance strategic deterrence, stating that the forces must be prepared to defend the nation's core interests.
This focus on military readiness follows a series of provocative Chinese exercises, including recent displays of power involving fighter jets, drones, and naval vessels encircling Taiwan. It marked the fourth round of such military operations in the past two years, with the Chinese Communist Party maintaining its stance: the use of military force to assert control over Taiwan remains on the table.
The historical roots of this conflict trace back to China's civil war in 1949, when nationalist forces led by Chiang Kai-shek retreated to Taiwan after being defeated by Mao Zedong's communists. Since then, Taiwan has maintained its autonomy, but Beijing views the island as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland.
However, in recent months, the tone from Chinese leadership has shifted from showing force to issuing warnings. Xi accused the United States of trying to mislead China and provoke it into aggression against Taiwan. In April 2023, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he remarked that Washington had attempted to push Beijing into attacking Taiwan, but China "did not take the bait." According to sources cited by the Financial Times, Xi stressed that any potential conflict could undo all of China's achievements in recent years.
Other representatives of Chinese diplomacy have echoed Xi's sentiments. Former Chinese ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, said at an Asian conference that China "will not fall into a trap that someone may be setting for us." Additionally, sources from the Financial Times reported that Xi informed his officials about the suspected intentions of the U.S., reinforcing his warning that Beijing has no interest in getting drawn into provocations.
In this context, Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King's College London, told Business Insider, "Xi's warning is a sign that China is genuinely surprised and shocked by America's aggressive approach." This element of surprise towards U.S. actions underscores Beijing's growing concern over Washington's strategic intentions in the region.
Xi Jinping's recent statements reflect a broader strategy of strengthening China's military position, especially amid perceived threats in the region. Analysts believe that the current geopolitical landscape, marked by increased U.S. support for Taiwan and heightened international attention to China's actions, is pushing Chinese leadership towards more assertive military rhetoric.
As China continues to assert its claims over Taiwan, the situation remains highly tense, with potential implications for regional stability and global geopolitics. Xi's call for enhanced military readiness sends a clear message to both domestic and international audiences: Beijing is determined to achieve its goals and is prepared to take decisive action if necessary.
The international community will closely monitor developments, given the high risk of potential miscalculations that could escalate into broader conflicts.