FIFA announces nominees for the Best Football Awards 2024

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) unveiled the shortlist of nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 on Friday.

Best Men's Player

Best Women's Player

Best Men's Coach

Best Women's Coach

Best Men's Goalkeeper

Best Women's Goalkeeper

Among the nominees for Best Men's Player are Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and retired German midfielder Toni Kroos of Real Madrid, News.Az reports, citing the FIFA's website. Real Madrid, the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, leads the nominations with six players on the Best Men's Player list, including Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr.In the women's category, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who won both the Women's Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Women's Footballer award in the 2022-23 season, is again nominated.This year, fans will also be able to vote for the "Best FIFA Men’s 11" and "Best FIFA Women’s 11" awards as part of a format change. Voting is open on FIFA.com until December 10.The full list of nominees is as follows:Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain)Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)Federico Valverde (Real Madrid and Uruguay)Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany)Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and EnglandKylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid and France)Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)Toni Kroos (Real Madrid and Germany) - (Now retired)Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona and Spain)Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride and Zambia)Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona and Norway)Keira Walsh (Barcelona and England)Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)Lauren Hemp (Manchester City and England)Lindsey Horan (Lyon and United States)Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea and England)Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars and United States)Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona/Arsenal and Spain)Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave and United States)Ona Batlle (Barcelona and Spain)Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona and Spain)Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns and United States)Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon and Malawi)Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit and United States)Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)Luis de la Fuente (Spain)Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)Arthur Elias (Brazil)Elena Sadiku (Celtic)Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USA)Futoshi Ikeda (Japan)Gareth Taylor (Manchester City)Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona/Washington Spirit)Sandrine Soubeyrand (Paris FC)Sonia Bompastor (Lyon/Chelsea)Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid and Ukraine)David Raya (Arsenal and Spain)Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Italy)Mike Maignan (AC Milan and France)Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao and Spain)Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars and United States)Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham and Germany)Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City and Japan)Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain and England)

News.Az