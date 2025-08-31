+ ↺ − 16 px

The people of Azerbaijan, under the command of their Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, achieved a historic triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War.

This victory liberated the occupied territories and restored the country’s territorial integrity. It was not only the result of military strength, but also of political will and national unity. The war’s outcome did more than redraw borders — it reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus and opened new opportunities for peace and cooperation. Azerbaijan’s position was strengthened, and its standing on the international stage rose to a new level.

Within this context, the trilateral agreement signed in the United States carries exceptional significance. On the one hand, it codifies the new realities created by the Patriotic War. On the other, it lays the foundation for durable peace and socio-economic progress in the region. For Azerbaijan, translating the military victory into diplomatic recognition was an essential task. Success on the battlefield had to be anchored in legally binding international documents, ensuring that the outcome could not be reversed. The Washington agreement must therefore be seen as a continuation of Azerbaijan’s strategic line: transforming battlefield achievements into lasting political legitimacy.

The agreement formalizes Armenia’s retreat from its occupation policy and confirms Azerbaijan’s rightful position under international law. It recognizes the country’s territorial integrity within the framework of international legal norms — an achievement of enormous diplomatic weight. Beyond this, it opens the door to new regional cooperation formats. Among its provisions are measures to restore economic ties, develop transport corridors, and establish direct connectivity between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. The strategic importance of such corridors cannot be overstated: they will reshape trade, boost integration, and serve as arteries of peace. The agreement also envisages humanitarian cooperation, mechanisms for the safe return of refugees and IDPs, and international support for reconstruction.

That the deal was signed in Washington is no coincidence. By choosing the U.S. as its platform, Azerbaijan not only secured a mediator with global influence but also underlined its growing strategic partnership with the United States. This bolstered Azerbaijan’s international prestige and widened the scope of its diplomatic outreach. For years, Baku’s independent foreign policy has been guided by the principle of contributing to regional peace and cooperation. With the military-political resolution of the Karabakh conflict now a historic fact, the priority has shifted to ensuring lasting peace. The trilateral deal supports Azerbaijan’s core objective of rebuilding Karabakh and East Zangezur, while also involving international financial institutions and investors. In this sense, the agreement is not just about politics; it is about reconstruction, economic revival, and human dignity.

Crucially, the accord provides for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their ancestral lands. This is a milestone in fulfilling President Aliyev’s promise of the “Great Return.” Entire communities displaced for decades now look to the future with renewed hope. At the same time, the agreement lays the groundwork for broader regional cooperation, positioning Azerbaijan as the central political and economic power of the South Caucasus. As a reliable partner of Türkiye and other allies, Azerbaijan is now both a guarantor of stability in its neighborhood and a bridge between East and West. Its energy projects contribute directly to Europe’s energy security, while its transport corridors serve as vital connectors between continents. The Washington agreement reinforces and expands this role.

Behind these achievements lies the strategic leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief did not stop at military victory. He ensured that triumph on the battlefield was matched by success at the negotiating table. By securing a deal that aligns fully with Azerbaijan’s national interests, Aliyev has provided a solid foundation for the country’s future development. Azerbaijan has already accomplished its just cause. The task now is to ensure long-term peace and prosperity in the region — a goal for which the country has both the will and the capacity.

The trilateral agreement signed in Washington is, in many ways, a diplomatic continuation of the 44-day Victory. It affirms the restoration of historical justice while opening new horizons for peace and cooperation. It demonstrates that Azerbaijan is not only a regional leader but also a credible and reliable partner on the global stage. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has emerged not just as the victor of today, but as a nation shaping the future.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

