Geopolitics and gas: Moldova caught between Russia and the West - INTERVIEW

By Maria Zhigadlo



News.Az presents an interview with Sergey Ungureanu, a Moldovan energy expert.

- What is the current state of Moldova’s gas supply following the suspension of Russian gas deliveries, and how pressing is the issue of fuel shortages in the country?

-At present, the Republic of Moldova receives natural gas through so-called reverse supplies. This gas comes from Romania and Ukraine and is also stored in underground facilities in these countries. In terms of origin, it is still Russian gas—something that even the suppliers themselves do not conceal—but it reaches Moldova via European companies. The country's authorities have decided not to purchase gas directly from Gazprom as part of their supply diversification policy. Additionally, they refuse to acknowledge the accumulated debt to the Russian company from 2016–2020, which, according to some estimates, now exceeds $709 million.

A separate issue concerns gas supplies to the left bank of the Dniester, which follow a different route through a Hungarian company. Currently, there is no gas shortage in the country, but prices have risen significantly. Previously, the price of gas in Moldova ranged from 5 to 6 lei per cubic meter. Last year, it soared to 29 lei, and it now stands at 18 lei per cubic meter. This remains a high price, which is unaffordable for many citizens.

-What is the status of negotiations on a gas supply agreement between Moldova and Azerbaijan? Is there any progress, and what volumes might be included in a potential deal?

-There is currently no official information regarding negotiations between Moldova and Azerbaijan on a gas supply agreement. No contacts have been recorded between the foreign ministries of Moldova and Azerbaijan. There have been no developments in this area—only discussions. About six months ago, there was talk of the possibility of purchasing gas from Azerbaijan via the Turkish Stream pipeline, but this idea never moved beyond preliminary discussions. Thus, no active negotiations on this matter are taking place. At present, Moldova continues to buy gas from European companies, which in turn purchase it from Russia.

-Is Moldova considering using Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities to meet its needs, and how realistic is the prospect of securing 1 billion cubic meters of gas under the EU initiative?

-Moldova currently stores part of its gas reserves in Ukraine’s underground storage facilities. The exact volumes remain unknown, as this information has been classified. The authorities consider it potentially sensitive, as it could be exploited by adversaries. According to some reports, Moldova's gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities may range from 100 to 300 million cubic meters. However, there has been no official confirmation of these figures. There is a certain level of risk since Ukrainian gas storage facilities and the gas transportation system could be targeted by Russian strikes amid ongoing hostilities. If this were to happen, Moldova could lose access to its stored gas. For this reason, some reserves are also kept in underground storage facilities in Romania.

-Given that Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities have been periodically targeted, what security measures are planned to protect these facilities if the gas is intended for Moldova, Hungary, and Slovakia?

-At present, the Moldovan authorities do not have a concrete plan to ensure the security of gas stored in Ukraine’s underground facilities. Essentially, they are relying on Ukraine and hoping that these sites will not be attacked. A significant amount of gas currently reaches Moldova via Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia. Moldova purchases this gas, but its cost is significantly higher than it would be if purchased directly from Gazprom. However, direct procurement is impossible due to the outstanding debt, which the Moldovan side refuses to recognize. If Ukrainian gas storage facilities are hit and the reserves are at risk, Chișinău will seek alternative supply routes. Possible options include:1)The Trans-Balkan pipeline, which runs through Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, and then into Moldova; 2) Direct supplies from Romania via the Iași–Chișinău pipeline. However, this pipeline lacks the capacity to fully meet Moldova’s winter consumption needs.

-How likely is it that Moldova could receive U.S. LNG through Ukrainian storage facilities, and what infrastructural or logistical barriers could hinder this process?

-Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Moldova face significant challenges, primarily due to the lack of appropriate infrastructure in the region. Currently, Ukraine has no suitable LNG terminals, and the nearest port capable of handling liquefied gas from the U.S. and other countries is in Greece. Transporting LNG from Greece to Moldova is a complex logistical process. Last summer, several trial shipments were attempted, but they proved too costly. The high price stems from the need to regasify, transport, and compress the gas, significantly increasing costs. As a result, the price of such gas for Moldova exceeds $556 per 1,000 cubic meters, making it economically unfeasible. Additionally, the high price of LNG directly affects electricity costs in the country, placing an additional financial burden on the population.

The main logistical obstacles include:1)The absence of large ports capable of receiving substantial LNG volumes in the Black Sea region, Ukraine, and Romania; 2) LNG shipments to the region must pass through the Bosporus or other complex maritime routes, increasing both risks and costs. Thus, at present, LNG supplies to Moldova remain highly unlikely due to high costs and infrastructure limitations.

