How Baku is preparing for COP29: Insights from the Chinese delegation - VIDEO
Our guest today on News.Az is Yang Jianchu , the Secretary-General of the "Two Mountains" China Think Tanks Alliance and the regional coordinator of the Chinese delegation to COP29. In preparation for the upcoming United Nations Climate Conference in Baku this November, Yang Jianchu has come to Azerbaijan to assess the city's organization and infrastructure and evaluate its readiness for this significant international forum. In this interview, he shares his impressions of Baku, discusses the plans of the Chinese delegation, and emphasizes the importance of cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in sustainable development and combating climate change.