Yang Jianchu: "I am pleased to see that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to host COP29"- INTERVIEW

By Rolan Yusufov



The analytical-information portal News.Az continues its series of articles, interviews and videos entitled "COP29 Baku". As part of this series, we will be posting interviews with and videos of prominent climate and environmental experts. Our guest today is Yang Jianchu, Secretary-General of the "Two Mountains" China Think Tanks Alliance, regional coordinator of the Chinese delegation to COP29.

– I am the Secretary-General of the "Two Mountains" China Think Tanks Alliance. This alliance is organizing a delegation to participate in COP29 and will host an international seminar in Azerbaijan on the topic "Carbon Peak, Carbon Neutrality, and the 'Green Belt of the Silk Road.'"– I have participated in the Paris Climate Conference and the Dubai Climate Conference. This November, Azerbaijan will host the 29th United Nations Climate Conference. I am pleased to see that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to host this international forum. The Organizing Committee of COP29 has launched the "COP29 Academy" project to encourage active participation from youth and university students. Yesterday, while driving through the clean and tidy streets of Baku, which impressed me greatly, I noticed many banners dedicated to COP29 and admired the grandeur and architectural magnificence of the Baku Olympic Stadium. The people of Baku are very welcoming and friendly. In short, Baku has opened its arms to the world!– Since Chinese citizens do not need a visa to enter Azerbaijan, and COP29 will be held in Baku, I am confident that this event will attract even more scientific tourists from China. During COP29, we will present our global vision for jointly building an ecologically sustainable civilization, advocate for the international community to work together to create a beautiful planet with a favorable environment, and propose Chinese solutions, based on Eastern wisdom, for sustainable human development and global environmental governance. I believe that, through the UN Climate Conference, China and Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to exchange deeper views on clean energy, green transport, as well as achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality. As a regional transportation hub on the Eurasian Continental Bridge, Azerbaijan will undoubtedly offer broader prospects for cooperation in implementing the "Green Belt and Road" initiative.– In the near future, we are coordinating our efforts with the government bodies of China and Azerbaijan to provide additional recommendations regarding the organization of the UN Climate Conference and the participation of the Chinese delegation.– As the largest developing country, China actively participates in the UN Climate Change Conference and responsibly fulfills its commitments. The Paris Agreement sets the general direction for the global green and low-carbon transformation, clarifies the pathways for transition, and plays a vital role in addressing climate change. During the Dubai meeting, in which I participated, a roadmap was agreed upon for an orderly transition from fossil fuels in the energy sector, which has intensified China's actions in this critical decade aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. We expect developed countries, such as the United States, to honor their commitments and take appropriate responsibility in tackling climate change. The "Two Mountains" Think Tanks Alliance is forming a delegation to participate in COP29, which will be held in Baku in November, and is planning to host a scientific and practical seminar there.The seminar will bring together government officials, academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, and students, who will present their ideas and actions to combat climate change. The "Two Mountains" Think Tanks Alliance also intends to collaborate with the Confucius Institute at the Azerbaijan University of Languages to hold a seminar on "Carbon Peak, Carbon Neutrality, and the Green Belt and Road Initiative."– In preparing for COP29, China and Azerbaijan should expand their cooperation in sustainable development and climate action, actively exchange information, and develop scientific connections among various research groups, such as universities and NGOs. This time, as a representative of Huzhou University and the "Two Mountains" China Think Tanks Alliance, I visited the Azerbaijan University of Languages and personally witnessed the potential for fruitful cooperation and exchange. At the recently concluded third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, it was proposed that modernization in the Chinese style is one in which humans and nature coexist harmoniously.We must enhance the institutional framework of ecological civilization, coordinate efforts to reduce carbon emissions, decrease pollution, expand the green economy, and promote economic growth, actively respond to climate change, and accelerate the improvement and implementation of systems and mechanisms where clean water and air are valuable assets. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council have also issued "Opinions on Accelerating the Comprehensive Green Transformation of Economic and Social Development," emphasizing that promoting "green" and low-carbon economic and social development is an important symbol of the new concept and practice of party governance in the new era and is a key indicator of achieving high-level economic and social development. Addressing the country's resource and environmental challenges is a crucial aspect of quality development and an essential requirement for modernization to build harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. I believe that these concepts and practices could provide valuable insights for Azerbaijan as well.

