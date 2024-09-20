How COP29 is driving up hotel prices in Azerbaijan
By Asif AydinliThe upcoming COP29 conference, scheduled to take place from November 11 to 22, 2024, in Baku, is shaping up to be a pivotal event for the global community in the fight against climate change. This gathering will bring together heads of state, climate scientists, politicians, and civil society representatives to discuss and make decisions on critical global environmental issues. As the host country, Azerbaijan aims to showcase its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to green energy, which is particularly significant given the increasing focus on sustainable development.
For those planning to visit Azerbaijan for COP29, it will be helpful to have an understanding of the average hotel prices in Baku and other cities in the country. It is important to note that such a large-scale event has a considerable impact on the tourism market, including the hospitality sector. According to the State Tourism Agency , the average cost of staying in 5-star hotels in Azerbaijan increased by 33.3% from January to September this year compared to the same period last year. This increase is linked to the anticipated arrival of a large number of participants and delegates for COP29 .
The rise in hotel prices is particularly noticeable in regions that will be key destinations for conference attendees. For instance, in Absheron, prices have surged by 82.7%, likely due to its proximity to the capital and high demand. In Baku, where the event will be held, the price for a night in a 5-star hotel has reached 193.9 manats, which is 29.6% higher than the previous year. The increase in accommodation costs is driven by both overall demand growth and infrastructure preparations to accommodate thousands of delegates.
The impact of the event is felt not only in promoting climate initiatives and enhancing the country's international status but also in practical areas such as the economy, infrastructure, and tourism. The rise in hotel prices in key tourist regions of Azerbaijan, such as Absheron, Baku, and Gabala, reflects the country's readiness to host thousands of delegates, experts, and participants of COP29, significantly boosting demand for hospitality services.
By hosting such an important climate conference, Azerbaijan is strengthening its influence on the international stage, demonstrating its commitment to global sustainable development and environmental security goals. The conference will provide a vital platform for presenting national achievements in green energy and climate initiatives. Azerbaijan has already set ambitious targets — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050 and to increase the share of renewable energy to 30% by 2030. Achieving these goals requires significant investment and mobilization of domestic resources, which naturally affects prices in areas such as tourism and infrastructure.
Moreover, the rise in prices in regions like Baku and Gabala, coupled with the global community's attention to the country, helps shape long-term prospects for infrastructure development. This includes improving transport networks and housing conditions, which are important not only for temporary visitors to the conference but also for the domestic market. The fact that the hospitality sector is actively preparing for the event, for example by adding 4,000 new rooms to the booking platform, underscores the scale of the ongoing changes.
Thus, COP29 is not just a climate conference. It is a catalyst for the comprehensive development of the country, influencing various aspects of Azerbaijan's economy and infrastructure, from tourism to energy, laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable development and international cooperation.