How will Trump's election victory affect cryptocurrencies in the US?

There are many factors influencing the behavior of the cryptocurrency market. The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election could significantly impact this market. Let's consider the main aspects that might affect the cryptocurrency sector in the event of his victory.

Donald Trump's return to the White House could catalyze significant changes in financial markets. Trump is known for his unpredictable policies and bold statements, which often cause investor unrest. This could lead to increased volatility in the markets, including the cryptocurrency market. However, experts note that American mining and cryptocurrency companies could benefit from Trump's reelection.Trump is a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies. In June, he held a meeting with representatives of mining companies and stated that mining could become "the last line of defense against CBDCs" (central bank digital currencies). Trump also expressed his desire for all bitcoins that can be mined to be produced in the US. This could lead to increased investment in mining infrastructure and support for American cryptocurrency companies.After the poor performance of incumbent President Joe Biden in the debates with Trump at the end of June, Bitcoin rose by about 11%. The cryptocurrency's growth was also aided by a failed assassination attempt on Trump. Shares of companies confirming blockchain transactions, such as Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, also saw significant increases. This shows that political events can significantly influence the cryptocurrency market.Under Trump, cryptocurrency exchanges and other sector companies that previously failed to get regulatory approval for IPOs may have more chances to go public. If elected for a second term, Trump could appoint a more cryptocurrency-friendly chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This could boost the number of public cryptocurrency companies and attract additional investment to the sector.Foreign companies in the cryptocurrency sector, such as Binance, OKX, and Deribit, could lose out if Trump wins a second presidential term. Strict regulation in the US prevents American crypto companies from offering certain tools, such as high leverage, options, and futures. If Trump eases these rules, the share of foreign companies in the US market could decrease, leading to a redistribution of market shares in favor of American players.Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election could significantly impact the cryptocurrency market. While American mining and cryptocurrency companies may benefit from his reelection, international players may face new challenges. Regulatory changes, political instability, and Trump's economic policies will be key factors determining the future of cryptocurrencies in the US.

News.Az