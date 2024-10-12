Hydrogen revolution in Kazakhstan: What will change by 2030?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has approved the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy until 2030, which will become a key strategic document for the transition to carbon neutrality and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the press service of the ministry.



The document, signed on September 27, 2024, outlines the main directions for the development of hydrogen energy in Kazakhstan . As the global fight against climate change intensifies, hydrogen technologies are becoming increasingly in demand, and Kazakhstan aims to take a leading position in this rapidly developing sector.The Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy is aimed at achieving national goals for carbon neutrality, which fully aligns with Kazakhstan's international obligations under agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is an important step for the country, which actively participates in global climate initiatives and strives for an environmentally sustainable future.One of the key aspects of the Concept is the development of hydrogen technologies through the implementation of pilot projects. The successful execution of these projects is expected to not only facilitate the introduction of advanced technologies but also attract significant investments to the country. This will create new opportunities for Kazakhstan’s energy sector and allow for the effective use of hydrogen energy potential.Special attention is given to the development of infrastructure for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation, which will create the necessary conditions for transitioning to cleaner energy sources. The Concept also plans for active collaboration with international partners, which will bring advanced technologies and the best global practices to Kazakhstan.Kazakhstan, with its significant natural resources, aims to strengthen its position on the global energy stage. The development of hydrogen energy is seen as one of the key tools for achieving this goal. By implementing the Concept, Kazakhstan can become a key player in the international hydrogen market, opening new prospects for export supplies and attracting foreign investors.The transition to hydrogen energy is an essential part of Kazakhstan’s strategy for shifting to a green economy and sustainable development. The country is focused on the development of clean technologies that can reduce dependence on traditional energy sources and minimize environmental impact. The adoption of hydrogen technologies will contribute to the creation of new jobs, innovation development, and improving the quality of life for the population.Thus, the approval of the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy until 2030 demonstrates Kazakhstan's commitment to moving towards sustainable development and actively participating in the global climate agenda.

News.Az