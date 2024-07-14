INTERVIEW: Political and economic interests behind the attack on Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



News.Az presents an interview with Irish historian Patrick Walsh.

Because the shooter was killed by the security services, we may never know the motivation of the would-be assassin. In one way, this is very convenient, but it will also lead to a wide range of speculation and conspiracy theories that cannot be proved but will be believed to fit various narratives.The US political establishment, in general, is determined to stop Trump from becoming President again. This includes most of the liberal media and academic elite, as well as the Washington political establishment. This has already been shown in the mounting of various unprecedented judicial proceedings against the former President, which up to now have proved unsuccessful and are likely to fail since the Supreme Court will protect Trump in the last resort.The infamous military-industrial complex is firmly opposed to another Trump presidency. Trump's first term provided no wars for them to profit from, and the world was a much more stable place. The Biden presidency has provided them with wonderful financial opportunities given the demand in Ukraine, Europe, and Israel for US weapons. The US energy sector has begun to replace Russian energy in Europe, and the Europeans have been terrified by what is happening in Ukraine, making them easy for US economic exploitation. This element wants to preserve fears for global security that divert spending away from social services to the defense and security industries.Trump, of course, has enemies aplenty. However, the big question which will be asked by his supporters is about the neglect of his personal security by the present administration. Trump's team was concerned that the Biden administration was obstructing demands for increased protection. The slow reaction at the rally showed either great incompetence or neglect. This will become a big issue, I am sure, although Trump has gone out of his way to be grateful. It will feed into the narrative that the Washington establishment will stop at nothing to prevent Trump from returning as President, and this will surely maximize the vote for the former President come November.

