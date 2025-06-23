Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has begun its “mighty and victorious” response to US strikes, News.az reports citing CNN.

The state-run Tasnim agency says that Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched 11 missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

In the last few minutes, seen reports of explosions heard in Qatar.

Explosions have been heard over Doha after Iran launched a missile attack on a US base in Qatar, News.az reports citing CNN.

Western officials told Axios that Iran had fired six missiles toward at least one US base in the Gulf country.

Officials said earlier that the Al-Udeid base, located just outside of Doha, was facing a “credible threat”. Trump administration officials are convening in Washington DC.

The base is home to US Centcom’s HQ and British military personnel also serve there on rotation. However, many planes have been moved in recent weeks, satellite imagery shows.

