Is the U.S. finally ready to compromise with Iran?

Editor's note: Dr. Vladimir Mesamed is a renowned expert on Iran from the Institute of Asia and Africa at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Iran has expressed a favorable assessment of the first round of indirect negotiations with the United States, held on Saturday in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, under the mediation of the Omani government. According to IRNA, this was the first official-level diplomatic interaction between the two countries since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

The format of the negotiations was described as follows: Iranian and U.S. representatives were placed in separate rooms within the same building, while Oman’s Foreign Minister shuttled between them to facilitate the written exchange of ideas. During the two-and-a-half-hour session, four rounds of message exchanges took place. The heads of the delegations later met briefly in the presence of the Omani foreign minister. Although the meeting was short, it marked a significant development, as Trump had made multiple unsuccessful attempts to establish direct contact with Iran since 2018.

Source: Reuters

According to the Iranian news platform Amwaj Media, U.S. envoy Scott Whitkoff arrived with a draft proposal that made no mention of dismantling Iran’s nuclear program and included no explicit threats of military action in the event of a negotiation failure. Given Tehran’s firm opposition to completely abandoning its nuclear program and its demand for an end to Trump’s military threats, this U.S. position likely contributed to the constructive tone of the Muscat talks. Amwaj Media also reported that future meetings would not take place in Oman but somewhere in Europe due to logistical considerations. The next meeting, scheduled for April 20, is expected to focus on outlining the agenda and timeline for further negotiations.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the talks in Muscat as having taken place in a constructive atmosphere grounded in mutual respect, with a particular focus on the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and the need to lift “unlawful sanctions” imposed on the country. Iranian chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi characterized the discussions as “constructive and encouraging,” emphasizing that he presented Iran’s position firmly but with foresight. The U.S. side also labeled the initial round as “very positive and constructive,” with one official noting that “direct contact with Whitkoff marked a step forward toward achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.” As Amwaj Media noted, a brief exchange between Araghchi and Whitkoff following the formal talks signaled a degree of mutual understanding.

Source: Hkaama Press

In a commentary published on Iran Diplomacy, a leading website reflecting official views, Iranian military analyst Absalat Kabiri wrote that hope for resolving the crisis in Iran-West relations has increased. He noted that “with the progress made in Muscat, it seems de-escalation will also prevail in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” According to Kabiri, the nuclear issue has been the cornerstone of confrontation between Iran and the West for the past three decades, leading to destructive tensions and harsh sanctions. He argued that avoiding the full-scale war threatened by Trump, easing the crushing economic pressure undermining the very foundations of the Iranian system, and averting collapse were key motivations for Tehran’s willingness to pursue a diplomatic solution. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking an agreement with the United States that will reduce tensions, lift sanctions, end isolation, and open a path toward reengagement with the world—all while diffusing domestic pressures,” Kabiri wrote.

Clearly, the United States appears ready to make significant concessions. But does this risk diluting the very notion of minimizing threats posed by Iran at both regional and global levels? And is everyone prepared to accept that? One thing is certain—the negotiations have only just begun.

