The next round of negotiations between the US and Iran will take place in Europe

The second round of talks between the US and Iran will take place in Europe.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi announced this in his report to parliament, News.Az informs.

According to the information, the next stage of Iranian-American negotiations, scheduled for April 19, will take place in Europe.

It is specified that negotiations in Europe will also take place with the mediation of Oman.

It should be noted that the first round of negotiations between the US and Iran took place on April 12 in Muscat, at the residence of the Omani Foreign Minister. The negotiations were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

US President Donald Trump noted that negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue in a positive direction.

