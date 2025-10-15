Israel–Palestine conflict over the past day : Ceasefire holds as humanitarian efforts resume in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past week, the Israel–Palestine conflict has entered a fragile but significant phase marked by a ceasefire, limited humanitarian aid movements, and diplomatic maneuvering, News.az reports.

While active fighting has paused, the situation on the ground remains tense and fluid.

Rafah Crossing to Reopen

One of the key developments was Israel’s decision to reopen the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. This move follows the ceasefire agreement reached last week and aims to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The decision came after Hamas returned the bodies of four Israeli captives and pledged to hand over more remains, easing tensions and fulfilling part of the ceasefire terms.

The Rafah crossing is a critical entry point for food, medical supplies, and other essential goods. Aid organizations have welcomed the reopening but warned that the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza requires sustained and large-scale assistance.

The issue of hostages and prisoners has remained central to the ongoing negotiations. Hamas’ return of Israeli bodies was seen as a step toward maintaining the truce, while discussions continue over potential exchanges of detainees held by both sides. Mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, are working to secure further agreements to stabilize the situation.

Humanitarian Conditions

Conditions in Gaza remain dire despite the ceasefire. International agencies report widespread shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. Hospitals are operating with limited capacity, and aid groups stress that more consistent access through border crossings is essential to prevent further deterioration.

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

Diplomatic activity has picked up in the region. U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari officials have been engaged in shuttle diplomacy to ensure that both sides adhere to the ceasefire and to lay the groundwork for possible broader negotiations. International actors have urged both Israel and Hamas to maintain calm and allow humanitarian operations to proceed without interruption.Security Remains Fragile

Despite the absence of large-scale fighting, sporadic incidents have been reported along the border areas, highlighting the fragile nature of the truce. Both sides have accused each other of minor violations, though none have escalated into major clashes.

