Katz threatens Khamenei : 'Israel can reach you personally’

Source: Times of Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issues a threat to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just over a month after a ceasefire ended the 12-day Iran-Israel war, News.Az reports citing Times of Israel.

“I want to convey a clear message to Khamenei the dictator,” says Katz in a visit to the Ramon Airbase in southern Israel, according to his office. “If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will again reach Tehran and with even greater force — and this time to you personally. Do not threaten, lest you be harmed.”


