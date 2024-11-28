+ ↺ − 16 px

The French Administrative Court of Appeals in Marseille has ruled that the use of the Corsican language in debates within the Corsican Parliament is prohibited. This decision, issued on November 19 and made public by AFP on November 26, cited the French Constitution, which states that French is the official language of the Fifth Republic. The ruling emphasized that this provision applies to all public legal entities and private individuals performing public service missions.

French only in the Corsican assembly, the court ruled. Photo: Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP/File

As a result, Corsicans have been stripped of the right to use their native language in the Corsican Assembly and the Executive Council of Corsica, with the court deeming this practice unconstitutional.This verdict follows a similar ruling in March last year by the Bastia court, which annulled decisions by the Assembly and the Executive Council to legalize the use of the Corsican language. The regional administration, known as the Collectivité de Corse (CDC), appealed this decision. The Executive Council of Corsica contested the earlier ruling, which had invalidated all Assembly sessions conducted in Corsican and dismissed the Council's resolution allowing the use of the language in debates.Unsurprisingly, the recent court decision has sparked outrage among Corsican leaders. Gilles Simeoni, President of the Executive Council, criticized the ruling as being in direct violation of European and international norms protecting linguistic rights. However, France, as history shows, has often disregarded international law when it conflicts with its domestic policies.Corsican leaders intend to appeal the decision to the French Council of State, though the outcome is unlikely to change. This is because the suppression of minority identities has become a hallmark of President Emmanuel Macron's policies. While France fervently supports separatist movements abroad, it remains deeply fearful of internal separatism. In this multilingual country, identity—particularly linguistic identity—poses significant challenges. Macron has fiercely championed the rights of Armenians while simultaneously denying similar rights to minority groups within France. Recently, he declared that "regional languages have been a tool for dividing the nation." The irony is stark.Corsica is now calling for inclusion on the UN list of non-self-governing territories, framing its struggle as a fight against neocolonialism. "We intend to seek in international law and the United Nations what the French Constitution denies us," said Petro Anto Tomasi, representing the Nazione party at a press conference in Ajaccio in October. Josephine Giacometti-Piredda, a member of the Corsican Assembly, described Corsica as a colony that must be decolonized. The Nazione party draws parallels with Malta, which gained independence after a 20-year struggle in 1964.Corsicans have a range of demands, including restricting mainland French residents from purchasing property on the island. Most troubling for Macron, however, is their demand to grant official status to the Corsican language. A few years ago, Corsican could be found on road signs and restaurant menus. Autonomy and independence advocates argue that Corsican should be used alongside French in all domains—from media and public services to legislative drafting. Paris, however, remains resolute in its refusal, fearing that other regional languages, such as Alsatian or Breton, might also seek official recognition, which the government believes threatens "France's unity."Paris has also refused to discuss amnesty for political prisoners who support Corsican independence, labeling them "terrorists." Unlike many other separatist movements, Corsica’s grievances stem from colonization by France itself.While separatism and terrorism are undeniably harmful, Macron’s current predicament aligns with the adage: "You reap what you sow." Under Macron’s leadership, France has actively supported Armenian separatists, yet now finds itself facing a similar issue, branding Corsicans not as freedom fighters but as terrorists.Jean-Jacques Rodriguez, a member of the Free Corsica party, spoke at the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice" held last November by the Baku Initiative Group. He emphasized that Corsica was colonized by France through military conquest. For 250 years, Corsica has fought to regain its independence. He also noted that part of the island’s population was deported, and there were plans to conduct nuclear tests on Corsican soil, which were ultimately abandoned due to the island’s proximity to mainland France.Rodriguez’s concerns are grounded in reality. The French state has pursued policies aimed at altering Corsica’s demographic composition by settling migrants on the island. Statistics show that Corsica’s population has grown by 40% in recent years, driven entirely by migration. Corsicans fear this policy will lead to the complete assimilation of their people, language, and unique culture.In 2025, Paris plans to continue discussions on a bill granting autonomy to Corsica, with a vote expected in the French National Assembly by the end of that year.The authorities of the Fifth Republic seem to be stalling on this politically sensitive issue. However, a resolution will eventually be unavoidable, as Corsicans are determined to fight for their rights. They will not forgive the latest court decision, which they view as a humiliation of their language and identity.

News.Az