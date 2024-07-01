NASA to pay SpaceX up to $843 million to pull International Space Station back to Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA has reportedly decided that the International Space Station has just about come to the end of its usefulness and will be paying Elon Musk’s SpaceX company to destroy it.

SpaceX will received up to $843 million from NASA to pull the International Space Station back to Earth by 2030, destroying it as it passes through planet’s atmosphere at more than 17,000 mph, and crashing safely in the Pacific Ocean.“SpaceX has been selected to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle that will provide the capability to deorbit the space station and ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas,” NASA said in a statement.In June, a family sued NASA after a piece of the International Space Station crashed into their home, ripping through the roof and two floors of the house.“While the company will develop the deorbit spacecraft, NASA will take ownership after development and operate it throughout its mission,” NASA’s statement continued. “Along with the space station, it is expected to destructively breakup as part of the re-entry process.”Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said about the plan, “Selecting a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations.“This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth. The orbital laboratory remains a blueprint for science, exploration, and partnerships in space for the benefit of all.”The 495 ton, 358-foot long, 239-foot wide International Space Station has been in orbit since its launch on November 20, 1998.Over the past 25 years, five different space agencies – NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada) – have collaborated to use the ISS to study microgravity and other space environment experiments.American astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams are currently on board the space station but have been having issues with the Boeing Starliner that brought them there.Numerous leaks have been discovered in the spacecraft and there have also been issues with some thrusters and a propellant valve. The astronauts had been scheduled to return to Earth on June 14.Now, the mission which was originally planned to last for eight days, could take over a month.However, a NASA spokesman assured everyone last week, “I want to make it very clear that Butch and Suni are not stranded in space.”

News.Az