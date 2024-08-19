New horizons: What Putin and Aliyev discussed in Baku?

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, marking a significant moment in the deepening relations between the two nations. That same evening, President Ilham Aliyev, alongside First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, warmly welcomed President Putin with a dinner at their residence. The following day, on August 19, the two leaders held a private meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest.

News.Az reached out to leading political experts from both countries to gain insights into the potential outcomes of President Putin’s visit and the key issues addressed during the discussions.emphasized that President Vladimir Putin's visit to Azerbaijan signifies a visit to a friendly nation, highlighting that Azerbaijan currently maintains the strongest relations with Russia among the South Caucasus countries."Georgia lacks diplomatic relations with Russia, and although Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union, it increasingly aligns itself with Russia’s rivals, such as the EU and the US," Markov stated. "As President Ilham Aliyev mentioned at the Shusha Media Forum, there are no significant issues in the bilateral relationship between Russia and Azerbaijan. Therefore, the meeting between Presidents Putin and Aliyev is not about resolving problems but about further developing the positive agenda that already exists."Markov elaborated that this bilateral relationship is predominantly centered on economic cooperation, particularly in circumventing US and EU sanctions. “This involves not only enhancing economic ties but also finding ways to conduct trade and financial transactions outside the reach of Western sanctions. These discussions are of great interest to the intelligence services of the United States and its allies. Moreover, the talks extend beyond bilateral matters to multilateral relations, such as Azerbaijan's potential accession to BRICS, supported by Russia, and the North-South Corridor project, which involves Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran. This corridor is vital for connecting Russia and Iran, enabling them to exchange military and energy goods without Western oversight. Azerbaijan’s strategic position in this transportation corridor, which links Russia with Gulf countries and southern India—an economic growth leader—makes it central to the project."Markov also noted that political issues, including the status of the Azerbaijani community in Russia and the Russian-speaking and Orthodox Christian communities in Azerbaijan, were likely addressed. “While there are few issues in these areas, it is still important for Presidents Putin and Aliyev to reinforce positive relations between their societies."Touching on the Armenia-Azerbaijan crisis, Markov acknowledged that this issue is a consistent topic in such meetings. "The resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, along with other Western countries, is also likely to be discussed. Baku could serve a positive role as a mediator and potentially host future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Another issue of concern could be the Israel-Iran conflict. Given the close ties both Russia and Azerbaijan maintain with Iran—Azerbaijan as a neighbor and Russia through military cooperation—both nations have a vested interest in reducing the likelihood of a new Middle Eastern conflict, particularly between Iran and Israel.", offered additional insight, linking President Putin's visit to Russia's economic situation. "The 2022 Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia highlights cooperation across economics, trade, and foreign policy to ensure security in the Caucasus and Caspian Sea regions. This visit underscores Russia's need to demonstrate its alliances, especially with reliable partners like Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus."Soltan pointed to the North-South Transport Corridor as a crucial topic of discussion. "Given the current geopolitical climate, Russia is more dependent on the corridor becoming operational. This economic route connects Asia with Iran, linking India and China with Russia, offering a safer and shorter path."Regarding energy cooperation , Soltan mentioned that the Presidents may discuss natural gas and oil trade. “The United Nations Security Council has not sanctioned Russia’s natural gas and oil; those sanctions were imposed by the EU and the US. Azerbaijan, as a UN member, can legally engage in trade with Russia in this area."Lastly, Soltan remarked that Russia might seek Azerbaijan's support on the issue of territorial integrity. "Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity of both Ukraine and Russia and advocates for an end to the ongoing conflict. Given Azerbaijan’s good relations with both nations, this issue will likely be a key topic in the bilateral meetings."Soltan also suggested that Russia could play a role in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "According to the tripartite declaration of November 2020, Russia is the guarantor of its implementation and bears international responsibility for ensuring its fulfillment. President Putin may discuss the regulation of relations between the parties and has indicated plans to speak with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to exchange views on normalization."In summary, Soltan concluded that President Putin's visit to Azerbaijan reflects the deep and strategic relationship between these two neighboring states.

