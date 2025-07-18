Open 2025: Brian Harman leads after Round 2 at Royal portrush

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brian Harman, the 2023 Open champion, holds a narrow one-shot lead at 7-under par heading into the weekend of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Harman’s steady play has kept him ahead as other contenders, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and hometown favorite Rory McIlroy, chase from behind. Scheffler sits four shots back, while McIlroy is currently at 2-under par, showing flashes of brilliance but yet to mount a serious challenge, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Haotong Li surged to 6-under, just one stroke off the lead, maintaining strong momentum after a solid first round. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Højgaard are also in contention, with Hatton at 5-under and Højgaard finishing his round with a spectacular 33-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Other notable performances include Chris Gotterup, who scored an eagle on the par-five second hole, and Keegan Bradley, who posted the best round of the day with a 4-under 67.

McIlroy made a key birdie on the 12th hole, signaling his intent to push up the leaderboard, while the group around Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood experienced mixed fortunes.

The cut line is projected around +2, with many players still battling to make it into the weekend rounds.

News.Az