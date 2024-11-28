Patrice Lefeu: How COP29 redefined global climate finance commitments - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Presidency of Azerbaijan announced the agreement of the Baku Finance Goal (BFG), a new commitment to channel $1.3tn of climate finance to the developing world each year. Success on the COP29 Presidency’s top priority for the UN Climate Summit represents a significant uplift from the previous climate finance goal of $100 billion and will unlock a new wave of global investment. The Baku Finance Goal contains a core target for developed countries to take the lead on mobilizing at least $300 billion per year for developing countries by 2035. This represents a $50bn increase on the previous draft text and is the product of 48 hours of intensive diplomacy by the COP29 Presidency. It pays special consideration to support the least developed countries and small island developing states, with provisions on accessibility and transparency.



The analytical-information portal News.Az continues its series of articles, and interviews regarding climate change. As part of this series, we will be posting interviews with and videos of prominent climate and environmental experts. Our guest today is Patrice Lefeu, CEO of Climate Finance Plc . Patrice Lefeu is a Partner in charge of Climate, Sustainable Development, and Climate Finance for EY’s Middle East, Europe, India, and Africa region. He leads EY’s work with the Green Climate Fund globally in 147 developing countries. He has over 25 years of experience working with the public sector and major international organizations on R&D and innovation project finance.



- COP29 in Baku achieved two significant milestones: the adoption of texts operationalizing Article 6, particularly paragraphs 6.2 and 6.4. These provisions focus on market mechanisms for monetizing ecosystem services and carbon credits. This agreement is crucial for countries with carbon sinks, particularly those in the Congo, Amazon, and Southeast Asia forest basins.It paves the way for establishing a sovereign carbon market, effectively replacing the voluntary carbon market. This shift is expected to increase carbon prices from the current $5–$8 per tonne to approximately $30 per tonne.For carbon sink countries, this development will have a transformative impact, boosting GDP and enhancing their capacity to finance climate adaptation measures. These include building resilient economies and infrastructure while safeguarding vulnerable populations.- The $300 billion commitment falls short of the $1.3 trillion annual target identified by countries of the Global South during consultations with the UNFCCC. However, it represents a threefold increase over the hard-fought pledges secured during the Paris Agreement in 2015.The $1.3 trillion target, though legitimate, posed immense technical, economic, and political challenges for developed countries. Achieving it would have required not merely adjusting budgets but fundamentally revising their financing models and support mechanisms for developing nations.While a higher figure might have been attainable, the time needed to take such a monumental decision—a paradigm shift—was not available. The immediate priority is to activate the $300 billion pledge without delay to empower countries of the Global South to defend themselves against the devastating effects of climate change. This is not just a necessity but their inherent right, and it is the moral obligation of developed countries to address the crisis their development models have created.The COP29 presidency deserves immense credit for its determination and inclusive approach, which secured this agreement against all odds. The success of COP29 defied predictions of an underwhelming outcome, marking it as a pivotal moment for climate progress and for empowering countries of the Global South.The progress achieved at COP29 must not be undermined by bureaucratic delays or overcomplicated processes. Historically, the tendency to impose excessive administrative hurdles on developing countries has hindered their access to much-needed funds. This must change.The UN system must prioritize efficiency over administrative procedures. To do so, it should trust developing countries with the management of these funds, recognizing their expertise and legitimacy in addressing their unique challenges. Relying solely on international civil servants based in global offices far removed from local realities is neither efficient nor equitable.Additionally, the practice of deducting management costs at the source, significantly reducing the funds available to developing countries, is unacceptable. The resources allocated must be net, not gross, ensuring every dollar serves its intended purpose. This commitment to fairness and efficiency is essential for creating a sustainable climate finance system.Equitable fund distribution is both critical and complex. Allocations must be based on measurable objectives and verifiable results, aligning with the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) initiated at COP29. These additional funds aim to enhance ambition and accelerate implementation.As countries prepare to submit their updated NDC 3.0 plans, these funds should prioritize developing nations demonstrating consistent efforts and a genuine commitment to transformative change. Decentralized management of funds should be adopted, allowing for localized decision-making while maintaining accountability.In cases of mismanagement or inefficiency, payments should be suspended until compliance with sound management principles is restored. By fostering structured trust, developed countries can empower the Global South to independently manage their climate transitions, fostering autonomy and ownership of their solutions.

