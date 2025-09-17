Photos : Zapad 2025 military drills with cruise missile launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has conducted cruise missile launches over the Barents Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 military exercises with Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The joint drills, which lasted five days, involved around 7,000 troops — including 6,000 from Belarus — and were billed as a test of combat readiness. Russian Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers carried out training missions over neutral waters of the Barents Sea, escorted by MiG-31 fighter jets, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The exercises come amid heightened tensions with NATO, days after Poland and Romania accused Russia of violating their airspace. Poland responded by shooting down drones during Moscow’s largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, while Romania scrambled fighter jets after a drone incursion.

The incidents marked the first time a NATO member has fired shots during Russia’s war in Ukraine, raising alarm across the alliance. Poland has since temporarily closed its border with Belarus as a precaution.

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Source: Ministry of Defence (Belarus) / Telegram

Skander-M missile system crews of a Baltic Fleet missile unit practise delivering group strikes in the Kaliningrad region of Russia on September 15, 2025. Al Jazeera

A Belarusian service member stands guard at a training ground during the joint Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" military drills near Borisov, Belarus September 15, 2025. REUTERS

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin was expected to observe parts of the drills in Russia, which officials said were conducted under “conditions as close as possible to combat.”

Russia and Belarus staged a simulated nuclear strike during their joint Zapad-2025 military exercises. TASS

Moscow and Minsk insist the war games are defensive in nature, but Western officials see them as a show of force aimed at NATO’s eastern flank.

Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises on Friday. The Moskow Times

News.Az