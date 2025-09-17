+ ↺ − 16 px

India signals a major geopolitical shift by participating in Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 drills, moving away from the Western-centric world and strengthening regional ties with Russia and China.

For decades, India has been viewed as one of the United States’ most reliable partners in Asia — a democratic counterweight to China’s growing influence and a key player in the Indo-Pacific region. This partnership was built on the understanding that both nations shared a common interest in maintaining stability and balance in Asia. However, recent developments indicate that New Delhi is increasingly determined to pursue an independent foreign policy guided solely by its national interests.

The most striking evidence of this came when international media outlets, including The Times, reported that India had sent 65 troops to participate in Zapad-2025, a joint military exercise hosted by Russia and Belarus. This is not a routine drill. The exercises are being conducted near Europe’s borders and feature scenarios explicitly framed around potential conflict involving NATO countries. Indian troops — including elite soldiers from the Kumaon Regiment, as well as representatives from the navy and air force — are stationed at the Mulino training ground in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region.

Western reactions were swift. European nations bordering Russia and Belarus expressed concern, with Poland even closing its border just days after shooting down Russian drones that had violated its airspace. Analysts in Europe described India’s participation as crossing a “red line,” underscoring how deeply this move resonated within NATO circles.

American military observers were also present at the exercises, along with representatives from over 20 countries. According to Reuters, this reflects Washington’s careful monitoring of the situation and a desire to maintain dialogue, even amid rising tensions. The Times suggested that U.S. participation might also indicate an interest in improving ties with Belarus, highlighting the complexity of the current geopolitical landscape.

India’s participation in Zapad-2025 comes at a time of broader shifts in the global order. As one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, India has consistently sought to diversify its partnerships. Moscow has been a longstanding defense and energy partner, supplying military technology and reliable energy resources over many decades. India’s decision to take part in these exercises demonstrates its intent to maintain strong relations with Russia while continuing its dialogue with Western nations.

This move also follows recent disagreements between Washington and New Delhi over trade and energy policy. The United States has introduced tariffs on Indian goods, now totaling 50 percent, in an effort to address trade imbalances. At the same time, India has defended its right to continue purchasing Russian oil, arguing that these imports are vital for its economic stability and energy security.

New Delhi’s active diplomacy highlights its broader strategic vision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, as well as the BRICS summit in Kazan, underscoring India’s commitment to a multipolar world and its willingness to engage with a wide range of partners. Modi’s presence at these high-level gatherings demonstrates India’s desire to remain an influential voice in shaping regional and global policies, while simultaneously strengthening its network of relationships outside traditional Western alliances.

Russian expert Stanislav Tkachenko of the Valdai Club noted in an interview with the Russian newspaper Vzglyad that India’s actions reflect its desire to assert sovereignty in the face of external pressure. According to him, New Delhi is signaling that it values its longstanding strategic relationship with Moscow while also maintaining its role as a global player with diverse alliances.

Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Merkel commented that India’s decision could affect future U.S.-India relations, as it clearly highlights where New Delhi’s immediate priorities lie. Finnish analyst Sari Arho Harven described India’s move as a significant and bold step in redefining its foreign policy trajectory.

It is worth noting that India and Russia have a deep history of military cooperation. The two countries regularly hold joint exercises such as the annual “Indra” drills, which alternate between their territories, as well as joint airborne exercises. From this perspective, India’s participation in Zapad-2025 is not unprecedented. However, the timing and location of these drills — near NATO’s borders and amid heightened tensions — make this particular move especially symbolic.

India’s decision to join Zapad-2025 reflects a careful balancing act. By participating, New Delhi demonstrates that it will not limit itself to any single alliance system and will act in accordance with its own strategic and economic interests. This approach enhances India’s global standing as a country that values independence and multipolar engagement.

For Washington, the challenge is to understand and adapt to India’s evolving role. While the United States remains one of India’s most important partners in areas like technology, trade, and defense, New Delhi is signaling that it intends to engage with multiple powers simultaneously.

Whether Zapad-2025 will mark the beginning of a deeper realignment or simply a tactical demonstration remains to be seen. What is certain is that India has sent a powerful message to the world: it will chart its own course in the international arena, maintaining relationships across different blocs and pursuing policies that reflect its vision of national sovereignty and global stability.

Zapad-2025 is therefore more than a military exercise. It is a reminder that the global landscape is becoming increasingly complex and multipolar. Countries like India are no longer willing to be defined by others’ expectations, and their choices will play a decisive role in shaping the future of international relations. With this move, India is signaling that it is gradually stepping away from the Western-centered world order, drawing closer to Russia and China, and recognizing that its long-term security and prosperity are better served by building strong relations with countries in its own region.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az