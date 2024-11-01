Preparations for COP29 near completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

With just over a week remaining until the opening of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, the final organizational and construction activities at the Baku Olympic Stadium are in full swing. Preparations are nearly complete for the events set to be held in collaboration with state agencies and international partners.

According to the latest data, more than 50,000 participants have registered for COP29 through the UNFCCC Secretariat, with attendance numbers continuing to rise. Overall, Baku is expecting over 80,000 visitors. Most logistical and transportation arrangements have been addressed to ensure the smooth movement of guests throughout the conference while maintaining convenience for Baku residents. Starting November 1, designated lanes marked with COP29 symbols are reserved for conference-related transport. No major restrictions on movement or public celebrations are anticipated for local residents. The Baku Olympic Stadium will serve as the main venue for COP29, divided into five zones. These zones will host the Climate Change Summit, COP29 leaders' activities, bilateral meetings, and delegation offices. Special areas have been designated for plenary sessions and VIP guests. All efforts are focused on ensuring the conference’s effectiveness and comfort for participants.The decision to host COP29 at the Baku Olympic Stadium followed consultations with the UN and takes into account the experience of previous conferences. The stadium has been equipped with extensive infrastructure, advanced communication systems, and modern equipment. The Blue and Green Zones , operational during COP29, are being prepared in coordination with the organizing team, with facilities to hold all plenary sessions within a unified space.The Blue Zone comprises several parts, including 26 meeting rooms and nine venues for parallel events. One notable area is the pavilion zone, featuring 155 pavilions representing various countries. The Green Zone will gather climate stakeholders from across sectors, including government, private, media, scientists, experts, local communities, civil society institutions, and representatives from the Blue Zone. COP29 is expected to host around 70 international meetings and issue approximately 60 statements.To date, around 3,000 local and foreign journalists have registered to work in the Blue Zone, while 150 applications have been submitted for coverage of the Green Zone.Event organizers have also arranged food services for attendees, collaborating with the National Culinary Center to develop menus catering to various tastes. The stadium has four kitchens, with three in the Blue Zone and one in the Green Zone, and features 56 cafes and restaurants. Over 30 of these establishments are coffee shops and food outlets covering all zones, as well as two large restaurants offering national and international cuisines. These facilities can serve over 6,000 guests per hour, with a focus on local products during COP29.A new initiative at COP29 will involve the processing of food waste, which will be sorted and sent to recycling facilities.The State Migration Service, in collaboration with the COP29 Organizing Committee and the Azerbaijan Operating Company, is actively working to streamline migration procedures, raise awareness, and promptly address any issues that might arise during entry and exit from the country. Under an agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UNFCCC Secretariat, the registration period for COP29 participants has been extended from 15 to 30 days. This extension applies to foreigners and stateless individuals arriving with or without a COP29 visa, registered with the UNFCCC Secretariat. Technical and organizational preparations have been made to ensure a seamless process.It’s worth noting that Azerbaijan had a relatively short time to prepare for this large-scale event but has managed to meet the challenge successfully. In just a few days, thousands of guests will witness these efforts firsthand.

