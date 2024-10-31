Free tickets for COP29 Green Zone available online soon

Free tickets for the COP29 Green Zone will be accessible online beginning November 9.

Open to the public, the Green Zone will be part of COP29 in Baku, 11-22 November, News.Az reports.In addition to the Blue Zone, the official negotiating hub managed by the UNFCCC, COP29 will feature a Green Zone. Organized and managed by the COP29 Presidency, the Green Zone will focus on community engagement, technological solutions, and global collaboration. The Green Zone will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government and private sector representatives, media, academics, experts, local communities, civil society organizations, and delegates from the official Blue Zone.The GZ programming outlines a wide range of initiatives and discussions on sustainability and climate action across various sectors, highlighting the importance of empowering youth, women, and local communities in advocating for climate change solutions. Additionally, there are calls for enhanced collaboration between NGOs, businesses, and higher education institutions to advance sustainability.Free tickets to the Green Zone, open to anyone interested in learning more about climate action, will be available electronically via the iTicket platform. To align with the COP29’s sustainability principles, printed tickets are unnecessary; electronic tickets will be sufficient.Due to anticipated high demand, COP29 Green Zone tickets must be obtained separately for each day and time slot within the conference period. Tickets will be released two days prior to each day of the conference.For more information on GZ tickets, please visit the specific section on the official COP29 website. For any questions, please contact ticketing@cop29.az.

